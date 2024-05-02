Apple's annual Swift Student Challenge gives students of coding a rare opportunity to get global recognition. Each year, stories of these students changing the world in various ways inspire the world. This year, a new category was announced and among the 350 winning submissions, 50 students were awarded the title of Distinguished Winners for their outstanding app playgrounds, celebrated for innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity.

Besides winning the coveted title, these students got an invitation to a three-day, in-person experience at Apple Park, which includes specialized programming and an exclusive event at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where they will join other developers from across the globe.

"This year's winning Swift Student Challenge submissions once again demonstrate the breadth and depth of what is possible when talented young people use coding to make their mark on the world," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said in a statement. "We're also incredibly proud to welcome more outstanding student developers than ever before to Apple Park to connect with our teams and each other as they continue to build apps that will no doubt transform our future for the better."

Meet the winners

Hailing from over 35 countries and regions worldwide, this year's winners represent a diverse spectrum of backgrounds and inspirations. What's inspiring is that many of their app playgrounds were born from personal experiences, whether aiding their communities or reflecting their passions.

For the "Distinguished Winners," Elena Galluzzo, Dezmond Blair, and Jawaher Shaman, family played a pivotal role in inspiring their creations, with aspirations to impact others profoundly.

Elena Galluzzo, 22, from Waterloo, Ontario, and Dezmond Blair, 22, from Canton, Michigan, share their journeys. Galluzzo's winning app, Care Capsule, stemmed from her grandmother's battle with Alzheimer's disease, while Blair's MTB XTREME offers a thrilling mountain biking experience inspired by his upbringing and determination. Both Galluzzo and Blair envision their apps making a tangible difference in the lives of users, with Galluzzo preparing to launch Care Capsule on the App Store post-graduation and Blair's aspirations extending to creating immersive experiences with Apple Vision Pro.

Jawaher Shaman, 27, from Saudi Arabia, was inspired from personal struggles to develop My Child, an app designed to aid children with speech conditions. Shaman's journey, from overcoming her own stuttering with her father's support to crafting an app that champions inclusivity, embodies the transformative power of technology. As she prepares to embark on a career as a programmer, Shaman remains dedicated to leveraging technology to empower others.

Apple's annual WWDC student program has proven to inspire the next generation of developers, creators, and entrepreneurs. In the last four decades, thousands of students worldwide have leveraged this platform to forge successful careers, launch businesses, and spearhead initiatives aimed at democratizing technology and fostering a brighter future for all.