Privacy and protection of user data have been one of the major concerns of the government in this fast processing internet world. Apple Inc. has taken the first step to promote user privacy and protection, globally on all iPhone variants, through outdoor media, television commercials, and social media.

The campaign scheduled to start in India on July 28 will point out Apple's longstanding focus on the privacy of its consumer data and iPhones.

According to The Economic Times, the privacy campaign will be promoted through different verticals across out of home platforms like Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai. It added that the Cupertino-headquartered company will convey their campaign through a privacy feature film on YouTube.

The campaign comes as the first initiative from a global tech company at the time when the government is struggling with its Data Protection Bill passed for the first time to secure the database of India. The bill focuses on localisation of personal data in India.

The developments on privacy by Apple are in response to multiple allegations of data leaks through Siri, Amazon, VLC, Facebook, Google, Mozilla, and different third-party apps. The third-party apps copy information such as contacts, photos, and videos without authentication and at times sell it to large survey organisations to extract money.

Apple took towards this privacy issue seriously as it cited that it has the most secure operating system. iOS does not allow phone recording except Siri recording some seconds of the conversations to allow development and quality check of the voice assistance app. The operating system also does not allow any third party app to read messages.

Facebook Press Kit (screen-grab)

With the privacy of data becoming the centre point of discussion between governments, Apple is trying to clear its name from the list of data stalkers. The company is focusing on allowing its users control their own data by introducing features like compulsory verification through Apple ID to open a device, Just Once feature limiting the user with their location search till they wish and by reducing the number of applications that do not meet the company norms on security and privacy.

With recent news releases about the online trackers lining up about 100 third party applications including the Ad-blocks, Facebook, Google browser, and Mozilla; Apple has plans to block cookies from websites to block the data scavenging by the machine learning technology embedded in the virtual links.