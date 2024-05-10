On the heels of the launch of its latest iPads, Apple has issued an apology for a recent advertisement promoting the newly launched iPad Pro. The ad, which ignited widespread criticism for its perceived insensitivity, portrayed various creative tools, such as a piano and books, being crushed in a hydraulic press. The ad was intended to highlight the iPad Pro's creative capabilities. However, it was interpreted by many as a symbolic representation of technology overpowering human creativity. This interpretation was fueled by the ad's imagery of the iPad Pro crushing various creative objects like pianos, books, and cameras.

Apple CEO Tim Cook initially tweeted about the ad on Tuesday, May 7th. His tweet read, Meet the new iPad Pro. Just imagine all the things it'll be used to create. However, the public's reaction to the ad was negative, with criticism and concern over the perceived message of technology erasing human creativity and job displacement. The ad featured a great slab of metal crushing down on all the things you might use, the company seems to be saying, for something that an iPad Pro can now do for you. Pianos, trumpets, books, retro gaming tech, vinyl records, cameras – all are sacrificed at the altar of Apple's 'thinnest ever' iPad.

Public Backlash and Apple's Response

Replies to Cook's tweet subsequently lit up with criticism, leading to the tech company issuing an apology on Thursday. The apology was issued via a statement shared with publication Ad Age. The outlet also reported that the company no longer plans to run the commercial on TV. Apple's marketing VP, Tor Myhren, acknowledged the misstep, stating, "Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves... We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry."

As of this writing, the ad continues to attract views on social media.

The controversy was not limited to the general public. Hollywood figures, including actor Hugh Grant and director Reed Morano, voiced their disapproval.

Grant remarked, "The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley."

The ad was not aired on TV after the controversy; it remained on YouTube. However, many viewers interpreted it differently, seeing it as a symbolic representation of technology erasing human creativity, especially with concerns about AI replacing human workers.

This incident is reminiscent of a similar controversy that occurred in 1984 when Apple released a commercial that was seen as a dystopian representation of the future. The ad, which was intended to promote the Macintosh computer, depicted a dystopian future where people were controlled by a Big Brother-like figure. The ad was criticized for its dark and disturbing imagery, and Apple was forced to pull it from the airwaves.