Apple has once again made headlines with the unveiling of its latest iPad Pro models. The announcement was made during a pre-recorded live stream event from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday. The new models are equipped with the new M4 chip and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, marking a significant leap in the tablet market.

The new iPad Pro models come in two variants — a 13-inch model and a super-portable 11-inch model. Both models feature a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display with OLED technology, offering users an unparalleled visual experience. The devices are available in silver and space black finishes, with storage configurations ranging from 256GB to 2TB.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 119,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 129,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 149,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

M4 Chip and AI Capabilities

John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, expressed his excitement about the new launch, stating, "With the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, the next-level performance of M4, incredible AI capabilities, and support for the all-new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, there's no device like the new iPad Pro."

The M4 chip, a key highlight of the new iPad Pro, features a new display engine that enhances the precision, colour, and brightness of the Ultra Retina XDR display. The new CPU offers up to four performance cores and six efficiency cores, with next-generation machine learning (ML) accelerators delivering up to 1.5x faster CPU performance over the M2 chip.

The new iPad Pro also introduces the Apple Pencil Pro, which brings powerful new interactions that take the pencil experience even further. The new Magic Keyboard, which is thinner and lighter, is packed with incredible features, enhancing the overall user experience.

Sustainability and Availability

The new iPad Pro models, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard are available to order, with availability in stores beginning May 15. The devices also offer 100 per cent recycled aluminium enclosures, reflecting Apple's commitment to sustainability.

With iPadOS 17, users can customise the Lock Screen to make it more personal, offering a more tailored user experience. The new iPad Pro models also come with advanced AI capabilities, a move that Apple hopes will breathe new life into its tablet market. The M4 chip, which delivers four times the performance of its existing iPad Pro models, is, as Apple CEO Tim Cook put it, an "outrageously powerful chip for AI."