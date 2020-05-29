Apple Inc has sealed a pact for Hollywood director Martin Scorsese's $200 million film, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, according to the reports.

The project will be labeled as Apple Original film and Paramount Pictures will distribute the movie worldwide theatrically.

The development comes after Paramount was unhappy with rising budget of the project and asked Scorsese to look for other partners. Apparantly, Scorsese reached out to Hollywood giants like Netflix, Apple, Universal, as per Wall Street Journal

Reportedly, Apple grabbed the deal beating Netflix and other rivals that were keen to produce the film.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' is an adaptation of David Grann's non-fiction book of the same name, based on an investigation by the FBI into the killings of members of Native American tribe during the 1920s after oil deposits were discovered on their land.

Eric Roth has drafted the script and Scorcese and DiCaprio came onbaord early with De Niro joining later.

It is the second major film Apple acquired after last year's "Greyhound," starring Tom Hanks.