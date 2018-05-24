Apple enjoyed a fair share of stardom in 2017 with the launch of iPhone X, but the company was also heavily criticised for slowing down older iPhones – an issue that continues to haunt the tech giant. After acknowledging the issue, apologizing for it and offering discounts on battery replacements, Apple has started another programme to make it up to the affected iPhone owners.

Apple is offering a credit of Rs 3,900 to those who paid for an out-of-warranty battery replacement of their iPhone 6 or later models. The Cupertino-based tech titan confirmed in a support document that any battery repairs on eligible iPhones through official channels between January 1 and December 28, 2017, are eligible for the credit.

Below is the list of eligible iPhone models that can fetch you Rs 3,900 credit if the battery was replaced anytime last year:

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

How to avail the credit?

Apple is carrying out the refund process on its own. Eligible customers will be notified via email with complete instructions on how to obtain the credit. The credit email should arrive between May 23 and July 27. If the email doesn't arrive by August 1, eligible customers can contact Apple by December 31, to avail the credit at an Apple authorized service center, by providing proof of service in 2017.

Why should I replace my iPhone's battery?

Apart from the fact that Apple will cover most of the cost for the replacement of your iPhone's battery, older handsets tend to slow down to get the most out of their aging batteries. This did not bode well for Apple, as it attracted flak and lawsuits from iPhone users for slowing their phones and causing random shutdowns without informing.

Replacing the battery on an older iPhone with throttled performance will breathe new life into it, which means you won't necessarily have to upgrade your iPhone if you don't want to. If you're iPhone is running iOS 11.3, it's easier than ever to check if you really need a battery replacement.

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Beta).

The battery replacement programme is effective throughout 2018, which means you can replace your iPhone's battery for a discounted price of Rs 2,000.