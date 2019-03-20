After launching the new line of iPad Air and the iPad mini, Apple has announced the arrival next-generation iMac series.
The new iMac looks pretty similar to the predecessor in terms of design, but come with a massive internal upgrade in terms of processing power and more. It comes in two models—27.0-inch and 21.5-inch—with the latter also available in 4K Retina display option.
"With up to 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colours, 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide colour gamut and an incredible viewing angle, iMac's Retina display deliver an immersive front-of-screen experience. All these pixels result in text that looks like a printed page, sharper photos with more detail, and the ability to edit 4K video at full resolution," Apple said in a statement.
The 21.5-inch display iMac model comes with 8th-generation quad-core, and for the first time 6-core processors, delivering up to 60-percent faster performance. On the other, the bigger sibling packs powerful Intel chipset with up to 9th-generation 6-core and 8-core processors, delivering up to 2.4 times the faster performance.
Apple has incorporated Radeon Pro Vega graphics in the 21.5-inch iMac, delivering up to 80-percent faster graphics performance. The 27-inch iMac with Radeon Pro Vega now delivers up to 50-percent faster graphics performance, ideal for professional with graphics-intensive workloads, such as developing 3D content, editing videos with complex effects or designing high-resolution games.
Both the iMac variants are powered by Apple's latest macOS Mojave, which also comes with popular Dark Mode, which transforms the desktop with a visually appealing interface that puts the focus on user content, Stacks organizes messy desktops by automatically stacking files into neat groups. It also supports FaceTime supports group calling. It can be noted that macOS Mojave brings iOS apps, including News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home to the Mac and features a redesigned Mac App Store with rich editorial content and the addition of apps from top developers, including Microsoft and Adobe.
The new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display starts at Rs 1,19,900 and the new 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display starts at Rs 1,69,900. Both will be available for purchase starting next week, through Apple authorised resellers in India.
Key specifications of the new Apple iMac 2019 series:
Model
iMac 27-inch
iMac 27-inch
Display
27-inch (diagonal) Retina 5K display
5120x2880 resolution with support for 1 billion colours
500 nits brightness
Wide colour (P3)
Model 1:21.5-inch (diagonal) Retina 4K display
4096x2304 resolution with support for 1 billion colours
500 nits brightness
Wide colour (P3)
Model 2: 21.5-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit display
1920x1080 resolution with support for millions of colours
OS
macOS Mojave
Processor
Model 1: 3.0GHz 6‑core Intel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz)
Model 2: 3.1GHz 6‑core Intel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to 4.3GHz)
Model 3: 3.7GHz 6‑core Intel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to 4.6GHz)
Type 1: 2.3GHz dual‑coreIntel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz)
Type 2: 3.6GHz quad‑core Intel Core i3
Type 3: 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz)
RAM + Storage + Graphics
Model 1: 8GB (two 4GB) of 2666MHz DDR4 memory; four SO‑DIMM slots, user accessible + 1TB Fusion Drive storage + Radeon Pro 570X with 4GB of VRAM
Model 2: 8GB (two 4GB) of 2666MHz DDR4 memory; four SO‑DIMM slots, user accessible + 1TB Fusion Drive storage + Radeon Pro 575X with 4GB of VRAM
Model 3: 8GB (two 4GB) of 2666MHz DDR4 memory; four SO‑DIMM slots, user accessible + 2TB Fusion Drive storage + Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of VRAM
Type 1: 8GB of 2133MHz DDR4 memory + 1TB storage (5400-rpm) hard drive + Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
Type 2: 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory + 1TB (5400-rpm) hard drive + Radeon Pro 555X with 2GB of VRAM
Type 3: 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory + 1TB Fusion Drive + Radeon Pro 560X with 4GB of VRAM
Video support and camera
FaceTime HD cameraSimultaneously supports a full native resolution on the built-in display at 1 billion colours and:
One 5120x2880 (5K) external display at 60Hz with support for 1 billion colours, or
Two 3840x2160 (4K UHD) external displays at 60Hz with support for 1 billion colours or
Two 4096x2304 (4K) external displays at 60Hz with support for millions of colours
Thunderbolt 3 digital video output
Native DisplayPort output over USB‑C
Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI and VGA output supported using adapters (sold separately
FaceTime HD cameraSimultaneously supports a full native resolution on the built-in display at millions of colours (21.5-inch) or 1 billion colours (21.5-inch 4K) and:
One 5120x2880 (5K) external display at 60Hz with support for 1 billion colours, or
Two 3840x2160 (4K UHD) external displays at 60Hz with support for 1 billion colours, or
Two 4096x2304 (4K) external displays at 60Hz with support for millions of colours
Thunderbolt 3 digital video output
Native DisplayPort output over USB-C
Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI and VGA output supported using adapters (sold separately)
Audio
Stereo speakers
Microphone
3.5mm headphone jack
Support for Apple iPhone headset with microphone
Electrical and operating requirements
Line voltage: 100–240V AC
Frequency: 50Hz to 60Hz, single phase
Operating temperature: 10° to 35° C (50° to 95° F)
Relative humidity: 5% to 95% non‑condensing
Operating altitude: tested up to 3000 m (10,000 feet)
Connectivity and expansion
3.5mm headphone jack, SDXC, four USB 3 ports (compatible with USB 2), Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for- display, thunderbolt (up to 40Gb/s), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s), Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, VGA supported using adapters (sold separately), 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45 connector), Kensington lock slot
3.5mm headphone jack, SDXC card slot, Four USB 3 ports (compatible with USB 2), Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for- DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps), Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI and VGA supported using adapters (sold separately) 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45 connector), Kensington lock slot
Input
Magic Keyboard: It's wireless and rechargeable (so you won't be replacing batteries), with an ultracompact, edge-to-edge design that wastes no surface space. It has a stable scissor mechanism, optimised key travel, and a low profile that provide control and comfort. And it pairs immediately with your iMac right out of the box.
Magic Mouse 2- The design of Magic Mouse 2 lets it glide smoothly across your desk. And since it supports Multi-Touch, you can use simple gestures on its surface to do things such as swipe between web pages and scroll through documents.
Magic Trackpad 2- It offers the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and introduces Force Touch to the desktop.
