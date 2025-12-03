Apple Music on Thursday rolled out Replay '25, its annual personalised listening experience, offering users a more detailed look into their year in music. The latest edition brings expanded insights into listening habits, discovery patterns, loyalty trends and genre preferences — all of which are now integrated directly into the Apple Music app for the first time.

Alongside Replay '25, Apple Music and Shazam also released their 2025 Year-End Charts, with ROSÉ & Bruno Mars' global hit "APT." emerging as the year's most influential track across multiple platforms. The song clinched No. 1 on Top Songs of 2025: Global, Top 100: Shazam, Top 100: Global Radio, and Top 100: Lyrics.

Personal replay experience

Replay '25 gives listeners a comprehensive overview of their musical year, expanding on long-standing features like, total minutes streamed, total artists listened to, longest artist streak and top genres, albums and songs. Additionally, new emphasis has been placed on behaviour-focused insights such as:

Discovery: new artists listeners found this year Loyalty: long-term favourite artists Comebacks: artists returning to a user's rotation

The experience is now fully accessible from the Home tab in the Apple Music app.

Replay '25 for Artists: Stronger Analytics, Global Reach

Artists also receive a revamped dashboard, offering shareable insights on the reach and growth of their music.

New metrics include listenership growth and year-over-year performance. These build on existing data such as top listeners, geographic spread, chart rankings, radio spins and Shazam activity.

Replay All Time and monthly snapshots

Apple Music subscribers can explore their listening trends month-by-month and revisit their Replay playlists from previous years—including Replay All Time, which tracks a user's most-played songs since the moment they joined Apple Music.

Replay Gallery at Miami Art Week

To celebrate the new Replay experience, Apple Music has launched The Replay Gallery at Miami Art Week. The exhibition brings together artists such as Henry Taylor, Calida Rawles, Gabriel Moses and others, showcasing multi-format works inspired by the year's defining musical and cultural moments.

2025: A breakout year for "APT."

While 2025 saw major releases from global heavyweights including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Drake, it was "APT." by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars that dominated across Apple Music, radio and Shazam.

Other notable chart highlights include:

Gracie Abrams' "That's So True" debuting at No. 6

Alex Warren's "Ordinary" at No. 7

Morgan Wallen scoring the highest number of entries (12) in the Top 100

Tyler, The Creator, Apple Music's Artist of the Year, earning his first year-end hit with "Sticky" (No. 42)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA: 2025's power duo

With hits like "luther" (No. 2) and "30 For 30" (No. 10), Kendrick Lamar and SZA proved to be one of the year's strongest collaborations. Kendrick finishes the year with five songs in the Top 25, the most of any artist.

Lola Young, viral hits, and old favourites make waves

Lola Young's "Messy" became one of the year's most Shazamed and radio-spun tracks, ranking No. 2 on Shazam and No. 3 on Global Radio. Viral hits like MOLIY's "Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]" and throwbacks like Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" also made surprise entries.

K-Pop Demon Hunters' "Golden" turns into a phenomenon

The soundtrack hit "Golden" finished at No. 15 on Top Songs Global and ranked in the Top 5 on both Lyrics and Sing, spending a record 70 consecutive days atop the Daily Top 100.

India highlights: Karan Aujla leads 2025

In India, Punjabi and Bollywood tracks defined the year:

Wavy—Karan Aujla & Jay Trak Saiyaara – Tanishk Bagchi & team Antidote – Karan Aujla Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Raanjhan – Sachet-Parampara Apna Bana Le—Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar & Amitabh Bhattacharya Winning Speech —Karan Aujla & MXRCI Afsos—Anuv Jain & AP Dhillon Jo Tum Mere Ho – Anuv Jain Softly—Karan Aujla & Ikky

The full suite of year-end charts — including Top 100: Fitness, Top 100: Lyrics, Sing, Shazam, and regional breakdowns — is now available to stream on Apple Music.