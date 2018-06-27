Apple has officially started the mass production of new iPhone 6s models in India and it looks like the tech giant is gunning to have a double debut with iPhone SE 2 by the end of this year.

Apple's partner manufacturer Wistron has already entered the iPhone 6s production since last week. This came on the heels of the production of the next-generation iPhone SE handset which commenced last month in the same factory.

While it has not been officially confirmed that the iPhone SE 2 will come out in the fourth quarter, the timing seems perfect for the company to relaunch the iPhone 6s side by side the new iPhone SE. Apple has been tight-lipped about what to expect from both devices, but rumors have swirled a couple of interesting suggestions about what's to come down the line.

The iPhone 6s is expected to retain all original features while adding a new storage capacity into the mix.

Price-wise, Apple India has confirmed that the iPhone 6s will not be sold on a lower price than the original as rumors touted it to be. Hong Kong-based research firm Counterpoint said is looking into boosting its sales in India where it is currently placed third in smartphone market share against Samsung and China's OnePlus.

The iPhone SE 2, on the one hand, is expected to arrive with 32GB and 128GB variants. In terms of build, it's expected to have an iPhone X-like display and a classy glass back panel to accommodate wireless charging.