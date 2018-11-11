Apple's anniversary mobile iPhone X, which made its debut in September 2017, was one of the biggest upgrades both in terms of design and software. For the past one year, there were no widespread reports of any issues related to the iPhone X, but it has come to light that there was one.

We have come to understand there were a significant number of complaints on Apple forums about the non-responsive and sometimes over-sensitive screens in the iPhone X, which never made it to media headlines.

Taking note of the issue, Apple conducted an investigation of its own and has now concluded it was indeed true and has initiated a free replacement programme across the world for the affected iPhone X owners.

"Apple has determined that some iPhone X displays may experience touch issues due to a component that might fail on the display module. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will replace the display module on eligible devices, free of charge." the company said on the official support page.

An affected Apple iPhone X may exhibit the following:

The display, or part of the display, does not respond or responds intermittently to touch

The display reacts even though it was not touched.

Here's how the Apple iPhone X screen replacement service process works:

Choose one of the options below to have your iPhone X (review) serviced. Your iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider (here).

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support (here) to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Apple also noted that if the iPhone X owner has already replaced the screen prior to the replacement programme, he/she is entitled to get a refund. They are advised to contact Apple support (more information, here).

Note: Before service, backup your iPhone to iTunes or iCloud. Learn more about preparing your iPhone for service.

