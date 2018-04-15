Apple, iPhone X, design, display, camera, performance, review
  • Apple iPhone X 'Gold' color model is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2018
  • Except for the color, the design and the internal hardware of the new iPhone X will be similar to the original model

Apple had launched the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (Product) Red series earlier in the week, but sadly there was no announcement on the crimson-hued iPhone X [review]. Now, a report from the US suggests that the company is preparing to launch a special edition iPhone flagship soon.

MacRumors have got hold of Apple's application to Federal Communication Commission (FCC), which has the exclusive images of the unreleased iPhone X 'Gold' version.

In the photo, the new iPhone X looks stunning in the yellow metallic (coated on stainless steel) shade on the back and around the rim. The glass cover on the top of the shell looks glossy and on the front, it features black accented notch on the top.

With the gold-colored body, the new iPhone X variant looks more premium than the original black and white models.

When will the iPhone X 'Blush Gold' launch?

Usually, when a phone gets certified by telecom regulatory bodies like FCC in the US or any other country's agencies, it gets officially unveiled within a month or two. So, we expect the new gold-hued iPhone X to debut within this quarter (before the June-end).

Except for the color, the new iPhone X will have the same internal hardware.

It will come with a 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED bezel-less edge-to-edge curved screen, a first for iPhone series and boasts of True Tone Display technology (similar to the iPad Pro) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch).

The iPhone X has Face ID feature, which makes use of the advanced TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D.

Apple iPhone X can also make use of the sophisticated front-camera for creating Animoji, which allows users to send personalized emoticons to iMessages. The user can pick any of the emoji and make a facial gesture with a funny voice message, which is sure to appease the socially savvy millennials.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X:

Models Apple iPhone X
Display 5.8-inch all-screen OLED Super Retina HD (2436x1125p) multi-touch display with HDR support
  • Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density

Pixel density: 458 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
Processor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
RAM (not confirmed) 3GB
Storage 64GB/256GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom (up to 10x), wide colors capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with a slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)
  • Front: 7MP TrueDepth camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta), Animoji
Video recording
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilization
Security Face ID, enabled by the TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
Battery
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USV to a computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 21 hours
  • Internet use: up to 12 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

[Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
Network 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR)
Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight 174 grams
Colors Space Grey and Silver
Price (In India)
  • 64GB: Rs. 89,000
  • 256GB: Rs. 1,02,000

