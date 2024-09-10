Apple has finally taken the wraps off its highly-anticipated iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models at the global launch event, showcasing significant advancements in display technology, performance, and camera capabilities. The new Pro models are big on Apple Intelligence, design, camera, power, and efficiency. Let's take a closer look at the "best iPhone ever" by Apple.

Pro Display and Design

The new iPhone 16 Pro models feature a 6.3-inch display for the Pro and a 6.9-inch display for the Pro Max, both using the ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate and Always-On Display (AOD) capabilities.

The displays are protected by Ceramic Shield, ensuring durability and resistance to scratches. The Pro models are built from Grade 5 Titanium, offering a stronger and more scratch-resistant finish with a microblasted texture. The devices are available in four colors: Black, White, Natural, and Desert Titanium.

Performance and Apple Intelligence

Under the hood, the new Pro iPhones are powered by the new A18 Pro chip, built on a 3nm architecture, featuring a 16-core neural engine capable of performing 35 trillion operations per second. To put things into perspective, the A18 Pro is said to be 15% faster than its predecessor, the A17 Pro.

The iPhone 16 Pro series includes a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and a 6-core GPU, providing the fastest processing power ever seen in an iPhone. The enhanced GPU supports AAA games with twice the ray tracing speed, while the advanced Apple Intelligence integration enhances functionalities such as photo editing, summarizing recorded meetings, and rewriting notes effortlessly.

Cameras

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with a 48MP Fusion Camera with a second-generation quad sensor, a 48MP Ultra Wide camera with macro capabilities, and a 12MP 5X telephoto camera.

The new camera control button allows users to manage settings effortlessly.

In video recording, the Pro models offer options including Cinematic Slow Motion, 4K at 120fps, and Dolby Vision, with frame rate options of 24, 30, and 60 fps. New features such as audio mix—leveraging machine learning to separate background noise—and offering professional sound recording outputs with four studio-quality mics are sure to enhance the multimedia experience.

Sustainability and pricing

In line with its commitment to environmental sustainability, Apple has introduced 100% fibre-based packaging for the iPhone 16 Pro models, reducing its carbon footprint. The iPhone 16 Pro is priced at $999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1199. Preorders for the new models will begin on Friday, with availability set to commence on September 20 in more than 58 countries, including India.

In India, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models. The iPhone 16 Pro will start at Rs 1,19,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will start at Rs 1,44,900, whereas the 512GB will cost Rs 164900 and the 1TB model is priced at Rs 184900.