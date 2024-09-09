Apple has introduced the latest iterations of its popular smartwatch lineup, launching the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, packed with advanced features, health monitoring tools, and a fresh design. The new models boast bigger displays, faster charging, and sleek finishes.

Apple Watch Series 10: Bigger, Brighter, and Thinner

The Apple Watch Series 10 debuts with a wide-angle OLED display, which is now 40% brighter than previous versions. Its shimmering dial reacts to movement, enhancing its immersive design, while a sapphire front crystal boosts durability. The Series 10 is also the thinnest Apple Watch ever produced.

With an array of stylish finishes, the Series 10 offers Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver Aluminum, with the Jet Black version undergoing a complex 30-step anodization process to achieve its reflective shine. For those seeking a more luxurious option, Apple offers a new polished titanium finish, replacing the previous titanium steel, available in Natural, Gold, and Dark Slate Grey. Matching bracelets are also designed to complement each case.

Despite the elegant design, the Apple Watch Series 10 remains robust with a 50-meter water resistance rating, making it suitable for swimming, surfing, and snorkelling.

Health-conscious users will welcome the addition of sleep apnea detection in Series 10. Using its built-in accelerometer, the watch can detect possible signs of sleep apnea and notify users, providing a detailed report for sharing with doctors. Sleep apnea detection will also be available on Series 8 and Series 9 models through software updates.

Other key features include the S10 SiP (System in Package), which powers on-device Siri, crash detection, fall detection, and a new double-tap gesture for added convenience. Additionally, watchOS 11 introduces new widgets, enhancing usability, while a built-in Translate app powered by machine learning provides real-time language translation.

The Series 10 retains its all-day battery life, with 18 hours of use, and offers the fastest charging in the Apple Watch lineup, reaching 80% in just 30 minutes.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Rugged Elegance with a New Finish

Apple Watch Ultra 2, designed for outdoor enthusiasts and professionals, now comes in a stunning new Satin Black finish. Scratch-resistant and made from 95% recycled grade 5 titanium, the Ultra 2 offers both durability and environmental sustainability. It maintains its rugged appeal with updated bands, including a corrosion-resistant titanium Milanese loop designed specifically for scuba divers.

The Ultra 2 also features a parachute-style buckle that ensures the band stays securely fastened, even during intense activity. For those seeking high-end luxury, Apple revealed a new Hermes watch face and band, adding a touch of elegance to the most rugged model in the lineup.

Both the Series 10 and Ultra 2 models include built-in depth gauges, perfect for underwater activities like snorkelling and diving. The watch face dynamically fills to indicate how deep the wearer has gone, providing vital information for those venturing underwater.

Starting at $399 for the Series 10 and $799 for the Ultra 2.