Tech giant Apple on Monday announced a special event on September 9, where it is set to launch the new line-up of iPhones along with other gadgets and software services.

The company's launch tagline this year is 'It's Glowtime", and the event will broadcast from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, in the US.

As per reports, the iPhone 16 lineup will be Apple's flagship rival to the new Pixel 9 series and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold devices. Apple Intelligence (AI) will be a huge leap for Apple device ecosystem at the event hosted by its CEO Tim Cook.

Among the big changes coming to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is expected to be a switch to a vertically-aligned camera system on the back.

Meanwhile, iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max devices may get bigger screens, along with a new bronze colour.

This time, all the four models are likely to have the Action Button, which was exclusive to the Pro line with the iPhone 15.

The new iPhones may also have a new button dedicated to capturing photos and videos.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Apple Intelligence features are likely to be a big part of Apple's event. The users can also witness a new AirPods 4 and Watch Series 10 at the event,

According to sources, the 'Make in India' iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models available in the country right after the global launch this fall.

The India-assembled Apple devices will be available within 1-2 months of the global launch in partnership with leading manufacturer Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, iPhone 16 is set to be made available on the first day of global sales in India, just like last year when iPhone 15 arrived in the domestic market on the very first day of the global sale. It will be shortly followed by iPhone 16 Plus models, sources added.

-(With inputs from IANS)