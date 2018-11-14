Apple's latest iPad Pro (2018) series, which made global debut in New York late October, is finally set to hit Indian stores this weekend.

Few Apple authorised resellers including Unicorn Store and Maple Store are already started taking pre-orders for the new iPad Pro series and the shipping is expected to begin later on November 16, which also happens to be the day, where consumers can buy the Apple tablet off the shelves at brick-and-mortar shops.

Also, as part of the launch offers, they are offering 5% discount to consumers who buy iPad Pro using Axis or Citibank card via EMI plans. There is also No Cost EMI options option to buy them using Bajaj FinServ plan.

Depending on the size, storage and connectivity options (Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + LTE), the iPad Pro series will cost anywhere between Rs 71,900 to Rs 1,71,900 in India (full price list below).

Apple has also launched second-generation Apple Pencil for the new iPad Pro and will be available for Rs 10,900. There are several other accessories including the new Smart Keyboard Folio (space grey) for Rs 15,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 17,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

Furthermore, a new Smart Folio for iPad Pro comes with a protective, polyurethane folio design and will be available in several colours for Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

For those unaware, the new iPad Pro series comes with a huge upgrade over the predecessor both in terms of design and internal hardware.

The new iPad Pro series comes with two sizes--11.0-inch and 12.9-inch and it can be noted that the former has same dimensions as 10.5-inch model seen in the predecessor, but thanks to new FullView design, the top and the base bezel have been trimmed.

Surprisingly, the 12.9-inch model has shrunk in terms of the physical stature compared to the 2017-series model, but again thanks to new design technique, the display footprint is the same as the latter.

Also, the new iPad Pro is the Apple's slimmest tablet to date; it comes with just 5.9mm thickness and yet it packs a massive battery, which is capable offering close to 10 hours video playback. It also packs four speakers.

Both the iPad Pro models come with vibrant Liquid Retina Display with True Tone feature similar to the iPhone XR (first impression). With wide-screen, watching multimedia content will be an enthralling experience.

The new iPad Pro also comes with another big change with the Type-C USB port, a first for Apple tablet. It offers reverse charging capability in addition to fast charging.

Another first for the iPad is the Face ID, which will scan through the owner's face to unlock the screen. An interesting aspect of this feature is that, it can recognise the face from any angle, he/she intends to use, unlike iPhone X and later mobiles, where the owner has to hold them with upright with front-camera on top to recognise the face.

Inside, it also comes with 102 powerful magnets on the back so that the accessories including the newly introduced Pencil (2nd gen) can attach tightly to the iPad Pro's back seamlessly.

The new generation Apple Pencil is one of the best stylus for mobiles devices in the market. It comes with wireless charging capability, unlike the predecessor which comes with the weird lightning port to connect to iPad.

Now, the new Pencil can just dock to the iPad and get charged when idle. Also, it supports smart double touch feature, which allows the user to switch between modes—write or erase or customise to others actions, as well.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a 12MP primary camera with F1.8 aperture and a 7MP FaceTime front camera.

Besides the wide-screen display, another notable aspect of the new iPad Pro is the 7nm class 8-core A12X Bionic Fusion chipset, which is said to be more powerful compared to A12 Bionic seen in iPhone XS (review) and XR series.

The former comes with 64-bit class desktop architecture and comes integrated with 7-core GPU, M12 coprocessor and dedicated Neural Engine, which can perform more than 5 trillion operations per second. Already, benchmark scores have surfaced online revealing that Apple's new iPad Pro is more powerful than top-end laptops in the market.

Key specifications of iPad Pro (2018) series:

Models iPad Pro (12.9-inch) iPad Pro (11.0-inch) Display 12.9-inch LED-backlit with multi-touch and IPS technology Resolution: 2732x2048p

Pixel density: 264 ppi (pixels per inch)

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Fully laminated display

Anti-reflective coating

ProMotion technology

Wide colour display (P3)

True Tone display

Supports Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) 11.0-inch LED-backlit with multi-touch and IPS technology Resolution: 2388x1668p

Pixel density: 264 ppi (pixels per inch)

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Fully laminated display

Anti-reflective coating

ProMotion technology

Wide colour display (P3)

True Tone display

Supports Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) OS Apple iOS 12 ( v12.1 released) Apple iOS 12 ( v12.1 released) Processor (64-bit desktop-class architecture) 7nm class 8-core Apple A12X Bionic+ 7 core GPU+ Neural Engine+ M12 coprocessor Compared to A8: CPU: 3x faster

Graphics: 8x faster (64-bit desktop-class architecture) 7nm class 8-core Apple A12X Bionic+ 7 core GPU+ Neural Engine+ M12 coprocessor Compared to A8: CPU: 3x faster

Graphics: 8x faster Storage 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Main Camera 12MP with F1.8 aperture, Live Photos with stabilisation, Quad-LED True Tone Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos, Backside illumination, Five-element lens, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Exposure control, Smart HDR for photos, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geotagging 12MP with F1.8 aperture, Live Photos with stabilisation, Quad-LED True Tone Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos, Backside illumination, Five-element lens, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Exposure control, Smart HDR for photos, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geotagging Front camera TrueDepth 7MP camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Animoji and Memoji, Live photos, Retina Flash, 1080p HD video recording, Smart HDR for photos and videos, Backside illumination, Burst mode, FaceTime video calling over Wi-Fi or Cellular TrueDepth 7MP camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Animoji and Memoji, Live photos, Retina Flash, 1080p HD video recording, Smart HDR for photos and videos, Backside illumination, Burst mode, FaceTime video calling over Wi-Fi or Cellular Video 4K video recording at 30 fps (frames per second) or 60 fps

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps and 720p at 240fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Cinematic video stabilisation

Continuous autofocus video

3x video zoom

Backside illumination

Video geotagging 4K video recording at 30 fps (frames per second) or 60 fps

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps and 720p at 240fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Cinematic video stabilisation

Continuous autofocus video

3x video zoom

Backside illumination

Video geotagging Battery Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching a video or listening to music

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using the cellular data network

Charging via USB-C to a computer system or power adapter Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching a video or listening to music

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using the cellular data network

Charging via USB-C to a computer system or power adapter Security Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition Connectivity All models: Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac); simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi+ LTE: GSM/EDGE

UMTS/HSPA/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA

Gigabit-class LTE (up to 29 bands)

GPS/GLONASS/Galileo and QZSS

Data only

Wi-Fi Calling SIM Card: Depending on market: Nano-SIM (Apple SIM) or e-SIM All models: Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac); simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi+ LTE: GSM/EDGE

UMTS/HSPA/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA

Gigabit-class LTE (up to 29 bands)

GPS/GLONASS/Galileo and QZSS

Data only

Wi-Fi Calling SIM Card: Depending on market: Nano-SIM (Apple SIM) or e-SIM Add-ons Four speaker audio, Siri voice assistant, USB-C, Smart connector, Face ID, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Four speaker audio, Siri voice assistant, USB-C, Smart connector, Face ID, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Dimensions 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 mm 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm Weight Wi-Fi only: 631 g Wi-Fi+ LTE: 633g Wi-Fi only: 468 g Wi-Fi+ LTE: 468g Colour Silver/Space Grey Silver/Space Grey Price Wi-Fi only: 64GB: Rs 89,900

256GB: Rs 1,03,900

512GB: Rs 1,21,900

1TB:Rs 1,57,900 Wi-Fi+ LTE: 64GB: Rs 1,03,900

256GB: Rs 1,17,900

512GB: Rs 1,35,900

1TB: Rs 1,71,900 Wi-Fi only: 64GB: Rs 71,900

256GB:Rs 85,900

512GB: Rs 1,03,900

1TB: Rs 1,39,900 Wi-Fi+ LTE: 64GB: Rs 85,900

256GB: Rs 99,900

512GB: Rs 1,17,900

1TB: Rs 1,53,900

