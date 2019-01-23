Apple released the new iOS 12.1.3 with mainly bug fixes improve the user experience on all the eligible iPhones and iPads.

The new Apple iOS 12.1.3 brings resolves iMessage bug that affected scrolling through photos in the Details view, fixes audio issues in the iPad Pro (2018) series, rectify an issue where photos could have striped artefacts after being sent from the Share Sheet, sort out CarPlay connectivity with latest iPhone XS, XS Max and XR models. It also resolves the random reboot of HomePod and addresses an issue that could cause Siri to stop listening.

Here's how to install Apple iOS 12.1.3 on your iPhone or iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

[Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware]

Via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.