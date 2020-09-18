One of the best experiences associated with Apple is in its retail stores. But due to legal restrictions, Apple hasn't been able to provide that experience directly to its retailers. But that could soon end as the iPhone-maker is finally launching its first online store in India to serve its customers director instead of having to rely on e-commerce and other offline partners.

"We're proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time."

Apple Online Store | Benefits

Naturally, Apple India's online store will showcase the entire range of Apple products and provide support and service to Indian consumers through a local contact centre in both Hindi and English languages. Through its online store, Apple is providing a host of other services, including special deals for students.

Here are the benefits of Apple online store in India:

Easy financing options Trade-in program Students discount Free online sessions with Apple experts on various creativity programs Personalised engraving on select Apple products, such as Pencil, AirPods Apple Specialists will help custom-configuring any Mac, set up new devices Customers can get advice, guidance and learn about new products Contactless delivery

The launch finally comes after Apple got the nod from the Indian government, which relaxed its local sourcing norms. Tim Cook had confirmed the launch of its online store during an earnings call earlier this year, but the delay was due to COVID-19 pandemic. But at least the launch of the Apple online store comes in time for the festive sale period in the country.