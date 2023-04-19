For Apple CEO Tim Cook, seeing a 1984 Macintosh Classic machine in Mumbai as he launched India's first Apple store in Mumbai came as a pleasant surprise.

He could not stop his amusement after Sajid Moinuddin, a designer by profession and a Goregaon resident, came with an old Macintosh computer to see him at the inauguration of Apple BKC in Mumbai.

Cook was elated to see the old Apple machine at the event, and signed an autograph on it. The Apple CEO, in India after a gap of seven years, also signed an unopened iPod for another Apple fan at the retail store.

"The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC," Cook tweeted after opening the store amid the beats of Nashik dhols, greeting the first customers with handshakes and selfies.

The new Apple flagship retail stores in Mumbai, followed by one in New Delhi and backed by aggressive sales initiatives, will fuel Apple's growth in the year ahead.

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

An 'excited' Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday greeted a huge crowd of people and first customers amid desi drum beats as he opened the company's first branded retail store in the country.

Cook came out from the Mumbai retail store and took selfies with the first Apple buyers who came in big numbers. He welcomed customers at Apple BKC, located at Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) financial, arts, and entertainment district, at the Jio World Drive Mall.

"Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai's vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, 'Mumbai Rising', running from Tuesday through the summer.

Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

(With inputs from IANS)