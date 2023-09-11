It's that time of year again when Apple takes center stage in the tech world. After confirming that the Cupertino tech giant will host the 2023 Apple Event on September 12, the much-anticipated day has arrived, and we have all the details you need for the live stream right here.

Apple's event, titled "Wonderlust," will be broadcast live for a global audience. This event marks the company's second major gathering following WWDC 2023, and it promises to unveil exciting new Apple products, including the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, new AirPods, and much more.

When and where to tune in?

The Apple Event will kick off at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST. For viewers in India, you can catch the live stream at 10:30 PM IST. Apple Event will be live-streamed on its website, Apple TV and on YouTube for the entire world to watch.

[Note: Live streaming on Apple website uses Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).]

International Business Times is also bringing live updates from the Apple Event.

Here are the event timings for different cities around the world:

City Time Time-Zone Cupertino (U.S.A- California) Tuesday, September 12, 10:00:00 PDT San Francisco (U.S.A - California) Tuesday, September 12, 10:00:00 PDT New York (U.S.A. - New York) Tuesday, September 12, 13:00:00 EDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Tuesday, September 12, 13:00:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil - Rio de Janeiro) Tuesday, September 12, 14:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom - England) Tuesday, September 12, 17:00:00 GMT Paris (France) Tuesday, September 12, 18:00:00 CET Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, September 12, 18:00:00 CET Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, September 12, 18:00:00 CET Barcelona (Spain) Tuesday, September 12, 18:00:00 CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, September 12, 19:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Tuesday, September 12, 20:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Tuesday, September 12, 21:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, September 12, 22:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India - Delhi) Tuesday, September 12, 22:30:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Wednesday, September 13, 00:00:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Wednesday, September 13, 01:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Wednesday, September 13, 01:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Wednesday, September 13, 01:00:00 SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Wednesday, September 13, 01:00:00 CST Seoul (South Korea) Wednesday, September 13, 02:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Wednesday, September 13, 02:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Wednesday, September 13, 04:00:00 AEDT

What to expect?

At the much-awaited event, it is expected that the tech giant, for the first time, will launch the iPhone 15 lineup with a USB-C port instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning connector, reports The Verge. Along with this, Apple might announce the release dates for iOS 17 and watchOS 10 during its upcoming event.

Although reports claim that the USB-C port will be available on all iPhone 15 models, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that only the Pro and Pro Max will benefit from faster data transfer rates.

Both premium models will have "at least" USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have USB 2.0 ports. Some Apple iPhone 15 models are likely to support charging up to 35W which will offer faster charging speeds.

In addition, supply chain analyst Ross Young predicted last year that all models of the iPhone 15 would include the Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 lineup is also expected to get an ultra-wideband chip as well.

Moreover, the report said that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to feature a titanium frame, slimmer bezels, and a more easily repairable aluminium chassis, similar to the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might also have a faster A17 chip built using the 3nm process, whereas the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will most likely include the A16 chip included in the iPhone 14 Pro.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple is expected to unveil its latest smartwatch lineup -- with few major changes so far. The premium Apple Watch Ultra will reportedly retain its 49mm size and come with a new darker titanium case. But as per rumours the Watch Series 9 will come with an updated S9 processor, the report mentioned.

The iPhone 15 isn't the only Apple device that's expected to get the USB-C treatment. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans on releasing a pair of AirPods Pro with USB-C during the event.

Kuo predicted in 2022 that Apple would release AirPods with a USB-C charging case this year. Aside from the new case, it's unclear whether Apple will make any significant changes to the AirPods themselves.

There are a few other things Apple is rumoured to be working on that will most likely not be revealed at the iPhone 15 event. This includes new Macs and iPads, which Apple usually announces in October, the report stated.