It's time. Apple is holding its next big event, dubbed "Wonderlust", on September 12 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, to launch the iPhone 15 series, iOS 17, Apple Watch, and other products. As usual, there's high anticipation and excitement for the new-generation of iPhones. If rumours are to be believed, there won't be any flashy upgrades, but some meaningful changes will make things exciting.

In this live blog, we'll bring you all the latest updates about everything Apple announces at its celebrated event.

Note: All live updates from the event will appear below, and the page refreshes automatically. You can also watch the event live on Apple's official website. The live-stream is also embedded below:

LIVE UPDATES: