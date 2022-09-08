After unveiling the next-gen Apple Watches, the tech giant has finally removed the Series 3 from its online store.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, Apple confirmed that the Apple Watch Series 3 would not support watchOS 9 and now it is official that Apple Series 3 has been removed from its online store, reports The Verge.

The report mentioned that smartwatch hardware generally starts to struggle after about three years, and the Series 3 first launched five years ago in 2017.

At the time, it was the first Apple Watch to support LTE connectivity -- a massive achievement at a time when few smartwatches were capable of making calls directly from the wrist.

A recent report also said that the watchOS 9 software update is incompatible with the Apple Watch Series 3.

Meanwhile, the newly unveiled Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE will start from Rs 45,900 and Rs 29,900, respectively, in India.

Powered by watchOS 9, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are available to order now, with availability beginning September 16.

Apple Watch Series 8 features a large, always-on retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal.

(With inputs from IANS)