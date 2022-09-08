Apple introduced Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE, which bring groundbreaking technology and performance, and important safety innovations to the two best-selling smartwatches. The company also unveiled the second generation of the Apple Watch SE as a successor to the affordable model that launched in 2020.

"We hear from customers how Apple Watch helps them stay connected with loved ones, be more active, and live healthier lives," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. "Apple Watch Series 8 reinforces our commitment in these areas with the addition of pioneering technology, while Apple Watch SE brings advanced core features at a new starting price. Powered by watchOS 9, the best smartwatches deliver more capabilities than ever before."

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple watch SE specification, price, availability

Apple Watch Series 8 features the beloved design of Apple Watch, including a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal. With all day 18-hour battery life, Apple Watch Series 8 builds on health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

The new Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience, including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, as well as the new Crash Detection feature and a completely redesigned back case that perfectly matches the three classic case finishes, all at a more affordable price of Rs 29,900.

Both models are powered by watchOS 9, introducing new and more customisable watch faces like Lunar and Metropolitan, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are available to order today, with availability beginning Friday, September 16.

Wrist Temperature Sensing for Women's Health

The menstrual cycle is an important marker of health, and many physicians consider it a vital sign.

Apple Watch Series 8 features innovative new temperature-sensing capabilities that give women further insights into their health, designed with the same privacy protections as with all other health data.

Apple Watch Series 8 takes a unique approach to temperature sensing with a two-sensor design one sensor on the back of the watch, nearest the skin, and another just under the display reducing bias from the outside environment.

Nighttime wrist temperature can be a good indicator of overall body temperature. The sensors in Apple Watch Series 8 sample the wrist temperature during sleep every five seconds and measure changes as small as 0.1° C. In the Health app, users can see nightly shifts in baseline temperature, which can be caused by exercise, jet lag, or even illness

Crash Detection

The Apple Watch 8 crash detection feature will detect when you've been in a severe car crash. Crash Detection uses the barometer, GPS, and the microphone on iPhone as inputs to detect the unique patterns that can indicate whether a severe crash has taken place. Inside, the watch features two new motion sensors and improved gyroscopes and accelerometers.

When a severe car crash is detected, the Apple Watch will automatically call emergency services and notify your emergency contacts.

Apple Watch 8 battery life and low power mode

The Apple Watch 8 battery life is rated for 36 hours or "all day" power, which is the same rating as many Apple Watch generations before had.

This new mode temporarily disables or limits select sensors and features, including the Always On Retina display, workout autostart, heart health notifications, and more.

watchOS 9

Apple will release watchOS 9 on September 12th, the company announced at its "Far Out" event on 7th September.

The last major update to the watchOS gave us the ability to edit messages with the help of the crown on the Apple Watch, the ability to create multiple timers, and added more accessibility features, among several other improvements focused on meditation and mindfulness.

The Workout app in watchOS 9 includes new in-session views, such as Segments, Splits, and Elevation, that offer more precise workout data. Users can also improve their training with advanced workout experiences, including Heart Rate Zones, Custom Workouts, Pacer, and, coming later this year, Race Route. For triathlons or activities with any sequence of swimming, biking, or running, the new Multisport workout uses autodetection to easily switch between workouts and records transition times. The watchOS 9 also brings more data and features to help track how efficiently users run.

Sleep tracking in watchOS 9 provides even more insights with the introduction of sleep stages. Sleep stage data can be viewed directly on Apple Watch in the Sleep app, and users can view more detailed information in the Health app on iPhone, including interactive sleep stages charts, as well as time asleep alongside heart rate or respiratory rate, in sleep comparison charts.

Privacy

When a user's iPhone is locked with a passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID, all of their health and fitness data in the Health app — other than Medical ID — is encrypted. Any Health data backed up to iCloud is encrypted both in transit and on Apple servers. When using iOS and watchOS with the default two-factor authentication and a passcode, Health app data synced to iCloud is encrypted end-to-end, meaning that Apple does not have the key to decrypt the data and therefore cannot read it.

Pricing and Availability

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions can order Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 16. Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs 45,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900.