Walmart-owned e-commerce platform Flipkart is hosting Apple Days sale starting Wednesday, January 8, 2020, where users can get iPhones at discounted prices. The sale will last three days until January 11, during which users can avail up to Rs 7,000 instant discount on iPhones using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. The bank offer is valid on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

If you have been looking to buy an iPhone, be it the latest iPhone 11 Pro series or any of the older iPhones, this might be the right time. We are listing the best deals you can avail on Apple iPhones during the sale.

iPhone XR

During the Apple Days sale at Flipkart, users can avail flat Rs 5,000 instant discount using the HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Cards at the purchase of Apple iPhone XR. The phone retails at Rs 49,900 for the base model of 64GB storage but the bank offer brings the effective price down to Rs 44,900.

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 retails at Rs 64,900 for the base model of 64GB internal storage, but users can avail the bank offer on the purchase. Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11 via HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Cards. The discount brings down the starting price of the iPhone 11 down to Rs 58,900.

iPhone 11 Pro

During the Apple Days sale, users can avail an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. The device currently retails for Rs 99,900 for the base model but users can get the phone for a starting price of Rs 92,900 using the HDFC Bank discount.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The maximum bank discount is applicable on the purchase of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max during the Apple Days sale. Customers using the HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards can get Rs 7,000 instant discount to bring down the effective cost of the iPhone 11 Pro Max to Rs 1,02,900 from the initial price of Rs 1,09,900 for the base model.

Older iPhones

There is no HDFC Bank discount on older iPhone models during the sale but the Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8 are available at a price cut. The 32GB model of the Apple iPhone 6s is available for Rs 23,999, whereas the 32GB model of iPhone 7 is priced at Rs 24,999 on Flipkart. Since the two phones are only available at a difference of Rs 1,000, the iPhone 7 looks like a better deal. Users can also avail the iPhone 8 at a discount price of Rs 34,999 during the Apple Days sale at Flipkart.