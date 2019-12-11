A software engineer from Bengaluru received a fake android phone instead of the iPhone 11 Pro he had ordered and paid for. Rajani Kant Kushwah said that he has allegedly been duped by India's largest online retailer Flipkart when he received a fake iPhone 11 Pro from them.

The 26-year-old had ordered the phone for Rs 93,900 and paid the entire amount. It seems that the e-commerce giant is busy delivering fake items instead of genuine ones.

Here's a photo of the bill:

Rajani Kant was, naturally, shocked to see the content of the package that was delivered to him. However, upon opening the box, he established that the phone's camera screen was fake. "The phone's software is not iOS either. It has android apps mixed along with it," he said.

The sellers, the third-party companies for example, who use Flipkart as a sales platform, are selling fake products on it.

Customer yet to receive replacement

Meanwhile, Rajani Kant reached out to Flipkart immediately was given reassurances that his order would be replaced. However, he is yet to receive the replacement.

Incidentally, this is not the first time something like this has happened with the online e-commerce giant. In fact, it is also not the first time a fake phone has been delivered! Several people have taken to social media over time to describe their horror at receiving mangoes, stones, bricks, soap bars, wrong products, and even trash.

In another similar incident last year, actor Nakkhul was duped by online shopping portal Flipkart when he received a fake iPhone XS MAX from them.