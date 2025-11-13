Apple Arcade's December drop: SpongeBob, NARUTO, PowerWash Simulator join roster

Apple Arcade is going out with a splash this holiday season while ending 2025 with a bang. The gaming subscription service is adding SpongeBob Patty Pursuit 2—a sequel to one of its biggest hits—alongside several major titles in a blockbuster year-end lineup.

Launching on December 4, SpongeBob Patty Pursuit 2 brings back everyone's favorite sea sponge for another hilarious, high-stakes adventure under the sea. This time, SpongeBob joins forces with his longtime rival, Plankton, to recover the Krusty Krab's missing fry cook station and uncover the mystery behind a new evil mastermind threatening Bikini Bottom.

The sequel introduces local co-op gameplay, allowing fans to play as both SpongeBob and Plankton while exploring locations like Goo Lagoon, Dead Eye Gulch, and Bikini Bottom itself. Players can expect an upgraded design aesthetic, quirky humor true to the show, and all-new puzzles and boss battles.

There's more...

Apple Arcade is dropping five more games in the coming weeks, including PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition, Subway Surfers+, NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM+, and Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss—a real-time multiplayer battler designed for Apple Vision Pro.

PowerWash Simulator, also launching December 4, promises an ultimate chill experience. It is optimized for touch and gyroscope controls on iPhone and iPad and brings the oddly satisfying world of pressure washing to Apple devices—complete with the SpongeBob SquarePants special pack and bonus jobs, all included at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition makes its mobile debut exclusively on Apple Arcade with exclusive new follower forms, decorations, and content packs. For fans of anime and action, NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM+ brings cinematic 3D battles to mobile, while Subway Surfers+ delivers the world's most downloaded endless runner—now free of ads and in-app purchases.

In addition to this, Sneaky Sasquatch, one of Apple Arcade's top-played titles, just expanded with a massive farming town update, introducing tractors, crops, and Grandma's farm for the mischievous sasquatch to explore.

Apple Arcade remains one of the best-value subscriptions for iPhone gamers, priced at Rs 99 per month, or bundled as part of Apple One. Each plan includes access for up to six family members and over 200 ad-free, cross-device games playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro.