Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the US-based tech giant set a September quarter revenue record in emerging markets and an all-time revenue record in India, led by robust iPhone sales.

In an earnings call with analysts after posting strong quarterly results on Thursday (US time), Cook said that when it comes to retail, "we're heading into our busiest time of year with our best-ever lineup. In the last few months, we've opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE and new locations in the US and China."

The global iPhone revenue was $49 billion, up 6 per cent year-over-year, driven by the iPhone 16 family.

"iPhone grew in the vast majority of the markets we track, with September quarter records in many emerging markets, including Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia, and an all-time record in India," added Kevan Parekh, CFO, Apple.

The iPhone active installed base grew to an all-time high, and we set a September quarter record for upgraders.

"We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, and South Asia," said Cook.

For its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter ended September 27, the company posted quarterly revenue of $102.5 billion, up 8 per cent year-on-year.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.85, up 13 per cent year over year on an adjusted basis.

"Today, Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record of $102.5 billion, including a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record for Services," said Cook.

"In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season," he mentioned.

The September quarter results capped off a record fiscal year, with revenue reaching $416 billion, as well as double-digit EPS growth," said Parekh.

"And thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments," he added.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on November 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2025.