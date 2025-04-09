Apple Arcade's May lineup looks exciting: WHAT THE CLASH? takes centerstage

Apple Arcade, the subscription-based gaming service from Apple, is gearing up to welcome five new games to its platform in May. The most anticipated is WHAT THE CLASH?, a quirky, fast-paced multiplayer game. This game is the latest addition to the award-winning WHAT THE GAMES? series and is set to launch exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Developed by indie developer Triband, WHAT THE CLASH? is a follow-up to Triband's critically acclaimed racing comedy game WHAT THE CAR?, which bagged the Mobile Game of the Year at the 2024 D.I.C.E. Awards.

The game combines playful activities like table tennis, archery, racing, and tag, offering players a unique gaming experience. Players can unlock modifier cards to create absurd combos like giraffle, toasty archery, sticky tennis, milk the fish, and more. The game also features simple touch controls, allowing everyone to play as The Hand, a charming and stretchy hand with legs that players can customize with hundreds of combinations of unlockable items like eye patches, dresses, and earrings.

New games joining the Arcade

In addition to WHAT THE CLASH?, Apple Arcade will introduce four other games. These include My Buddy, a cozy simulation game where players bond with and care for virtual puppies and kittens; LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+, a fast-paced endless racing game; the popular word search game Words of Wonders: Search+; and SUMI SUMI: Matching Puzzle+, a charming matching game featuring popular San-X characters like Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi.

These new additions will join Arcade's hit collection of over 200 games, all free from ads and in-app purchases. This move is part of Apple's ongoing efforts to expand its gaming portfolio and provide a diverse range of gaming experiences to its subscribers.

In addition to the new games, Apple Arcade is also set to roll out content updates to existing games, playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. These include Hello Kitty Island Adventure, PGA TOUR Pro Golf, and WHAT THE CAR?.

Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. The service is also part of Apple One's Individual (Rs 195), Family (Rs 365) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial. An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.