Apple has rolled out the much-anticipated iOS 18.4 update in India, bringing a suite of powerful new AI-driven features under its Apple Intelligence umbrella. The update, which is now available for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, introduces smarter text tools, advanced photo editing capabilities, and deeper Siri integration—making it one of the most significant software releases in recent times.

Apple Intelligence is finally here for India

With iOS 18.4, Apple Intelligence extends its reach to Indian users, offering localized English language support. The AI-powered system enhances everyday tasks while prioritizing privacy. From intuitive text refinement tools to visual intelligence capabilities, Apple is doubling down on user-centric AI that operates seamlessly within the Apple ecosystem.

One of the biggest highlights is the integration of ChatGPT within Siri and Writing Tools. Users can now use ChatGPT without switching apps, making interactions more fluid and efficient. Whether you need a quick summary, a rewritten text, or AI-assisted proofreading, Apple Intelligence can be used for it all. Let's take a closer look at all the features.

1. Smart Writing Tools

If you often find yourself rewording emails or polishing up documents, Apple's new Writing Tools will be a game-changer. With features like Rewrite, Proofread, and Summarize, users can tailor text to sound professional, concise, or friendly with a single tap. The AI even suggests edits along with explanations for further content refinement.

2. Photo Editing with AI

Apple is enhancing its Photos app with AI-driven tools like Clean Up, which allows users to remove unwanted objects from images without distorting the scene. A more intuitive search function now lets you find specific moments in videos and photos by simply describing them.

3. Visual Intelligence

iPhone users can now interact better with their surroundings using the new visual intelligence feature helps identify objects, places, and text within images. From recognizing plants and animals to extracting event details from a flyer, this tool enhances how users engage with their environment.

4. Siri gets smarter, conversational

Siri is evolving into a more context-aware assistant, capable of understanding follow-up questions and maintaining conversations more naturally. It also provides product knowledge on Apple devices, guiding users through settings, features, and troubleshooting steps without needing to visit external sources.

5. AI-Powered custom emoji and image creation

With Genmoji, users can now create personalized emoji based on descriptions or images from their gallery. Meanwhile, Image Playground allows for custom AI-generated illustrations that can be shared instantly in messages, adding a fun and creative touch to conversations.

Privacy-first AI

Unlike AI implementations that rely on cloud-based processing, Apple Intelligence ensures much of its functionality runs directly on the device. For tasks requiring more power, Apple's Private Cloud Compute processes data while maintaining strict privacy standards, ensuring user information remains secure.

Why you should update right away

The iOS 18.4 update isn't just about new features; it also includes essential security patches and performance enhancements. Staying up-to-date ensures you get the best out of your iPhone while keeping it protected against vulnerabilities.

Head to Settings > General > Software Update and experience the future of iOS today.