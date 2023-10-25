Apple on Tuesday announced a special product launch event on October 30, calling it "Scary Fast" just before the Halloween festival which is on October 31.

According to earlier reports, Apple is preparing to reveal updates for the Mac lineup.

"You're invited to watch a special Apple Event online. Tune in at apple.com," the company said in an invite.

Apple may be planning to announce a refreshed 24-inch iMac at the event, along with a new MacBook Pro, according to reports.

Previous rumours indicated the new computers could include Apple's new M3 chip for even faster performance.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant may end "an over 900-day drought since the M1 iMac launched in the first half of 2021".

He was "told that Apple is planning a Mac-centered product launch around the end of this month".

According to the report, several configurations of the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and other higher-end Pro models won't ship until November.

The tech giant organised its "Wonderlust" event in September, where it revealed the new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, and AirPods Pro with USB-C charging.

Meanwhile, Apple has brought more choice to iPad users with a new and affordable Apple Pencil that offers pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency and tilt sensitivity.

The new Apple Pencil will be available for Rs 7,900 (Rs 6,900 for education) beginning in early November.

(With inputs from IANS)