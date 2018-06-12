The strange booms which frightened people across the United States have now started the roar in Chile. The video of the bizarre phenomenon has been uploaded on YouTube by conspiracy theory channel 'ZealotInAll Black3', and it has literally pulled doomsday believers in to a state of frenzy.

Strange booms sow fear in Chile

As the unknown sound lashed across Chile for more than two minutes on June 08, 2018, local residents started shouting due to panic, and dogs were heard barking loudly.

People who have watched the video seem totally convinced that the end of the world is near, and they even connect these bizarre events to biblical prophecies.

"And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other," states Mathew 24:31 in Bible.

Is the government building a secret tunnel?

Several people in the United States have reported hearing strange booms in the past few months. As more and more people started reporting about the strange event, UFO researcher Tyler Glockner who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' suggested that underground tunneling may have been carried out in this area to protect the people during times of nuclear apocalypse.

Several conspiracy theorists believe that the government of the United States with the help of Illuminati is building underground tunnels and bases equipped with all amenities so that they can live without any hassles during the times of a nuclear devastation.

As per these theorists, one such underground base has already been built in the Denver Airport. These people even argue that there is a secret underground rail system which runs between the White House and this secret luxurious base.

However, skeptics argue that these trumpets might be the result of sounds produced in shipyards, mining stations, or construction sites nearby.

