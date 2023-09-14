Arbaaz Khan was spotted at the airport recently. The actor looked dapper in a white shirt and black jeans. His casual look and stubble look turned heads at the airport. A video of the same from the airport has taken over social media. In the video, Arbaaz can be seen walking ahead when he is supposedly stopped by the security for documents checking.

Arbaaz gets trolled

Netizens are having a field day trolling Arbaaz Khan. "Apne aap ko Salman samajh raha hai," wrote one user. "Why was he entering without showing the IDs? That's an airport and those are CISF! Not Mehboob studio staff members," asked another user. "Police wale mein dum hai," a user wrote. "Malaika ko dhoonde ja raha (looking for malaika)," a social media user opined. "Nashe mein chal raha hai kya (is he high)," asked another social media user. "Rule are rule kisi celebrity ke liye change nhi hoga," one of the comments read.

The truth

However, if one watches the video completely, a man from Arbaaz's team is seen carrying his ID and documents. And when the Dabangg producer was stopped, the man from his team came forward to show his documents to the other CISF personnel.

When Arbaaz hinted at marriage with Giorgia

A few months back, Arbaaz had opened up about his girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani. "There's a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, 'really?' It could have been a brief and short-term affair (with her). But when you get into a relationship, you don't look too far ahead, but the longer you're in it, there are more questions that need to be answered," he told Siddharth Kannan on his show.