Arbaaz Khan is grabbing headlines with his latest talk show - The Invincibles. From Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar to Helen; yesteryear celebs are not only appearing on the show but are also baring their hearts out to the host. Khan added that he too is a natural conversationalist like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan.

Arbaaz Khan's unfiltered opinion

"I feel, the kind of conversationalist I am, it comes by default and very naturally to me. People might have thought I am quite affable and natural as a host. My film image was way different since people couldn't see my personal side while I played characters. How Salman Khan bounced back with Dus Ka Dum and Mr Amitabh Bachchan with Kaun Banega Crorepati, even their film careers revived post these television reality shows. It's only about the demeanours. Shah Rukh Khan couldn't pull it off," he said in an interview with FPJ.

Why SRK didn't click in KBC

Arbaaz went on to add that Shah Rukh Khan couldn't bring niceness and naturalism to the small screen due to which people must have found him fake. He also added that one can't fake in front of the audience or be as smart as Amitabh Bachchan, which SRK wasn't.

In an interview with Indian Express, show's producer Siddharth Basu has spoken about what went wrong when Shah Rukh Khan was brought in as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. "What didn't work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think SRK did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet."