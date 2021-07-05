Amitabh Bachchan's name has become synonymous with Kaun Banega Crorepati. The quiz show which took over the nation the moment it was aired, has been running successfully for over a decade. Amitabh Bachchan's star power, magnetic screen presence, and mannerisms have what made it the most loved show on the small screen.

Not only is the show giving away huge sums to people, but also remained a major reason behind Bachchan bouncing back from the days of financial crunch.

But, there was a period when Bachchan had refused to be a part of the show. Makers had then replaced Amitabh with the next best, Shah Rukh Khan. But, the audience wasn't ready to accept him as the quizmaster. In an interview with Indian Express, show's producer Siddharth Basu has spoken about what went wrong.

Comparisons with Bachchan

The producer has revealed that it was the comparison between the two legends that led to the show's average ratings. "What didn't work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think SRK did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet."

AB the ABC of KBC

Basu further said, "But let's face it, AB will always be the ABC of KBC, and on this show, those are very big shoes to fill." Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, had expressed massive surprise and happiness over being offered to host the show. During Bachchan's time, SRK had been a part of the show as a guest.