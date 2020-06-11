Tamil and Malayalam actress Aparna Nair has hit out at a person who wrote a vulgar comment on her post. She has shamed him by posting his picture and the screen shot of his below-the-belt remark on her Instagram account.

Aparna Nair Opens Up

Expressing her anguish over the message, Aparna Nair wrote, "This page is a platform i use to interact with my wellwishes. Not for anyone to come n satisfy their sexual fantasies through such nasty comments.If you think im going to satisfy your sexual needs or ignore such comments then you took me wrong completely.Im not here to bear such disgusting behavior.

Dear Ajith kumar

You have a daughter growing up with you. You have held her tight to you in your picture. Like that im also a daughter to someone who holds me tight to his heart. Keep that in mind before you do something like this. Im here to promote my work. Not to give you a' 30 seconds pleasure'.

She had apparently complained to the place he had claimed to be working on his social media page. However, the actress got a clarification that he was not part of that organisation.

"Iskcon made it clear the previously mentioned person is not a part of their community or their activities ! [sic]" she wrote and shared the picture below:

On the Work Front

Aparna Nair is from Kochi and has worked in over 20 movies predominatly in Mollywood. She made her debut with Mayookham. She has worked in a Telugu film called Chinni Chinni Aasa and Tamil film titled Edhuvum Nadakkum.

Currently, she is working in Tovino Thomas-starrer Kalki.