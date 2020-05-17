Indian Navy's INS Jalashwa which left Male port in Maldives on Saturday, arrived here on Sunday with 588 Indian citizens on board.

They include 497 males, 70 women and 21 children. Among the women include six pregnant ladies.

Among the returnees include 568 from Kerala and the rest from Tamil Nadu, Telengana and Lakshadweep.

This is the second trip of INS Jalashwa, which had earlier come with 698 people on May 12.

This is part of the Operation Samudra Setu which is repatriation of Indian nationals from foreign shores by sea.

Indian nationals are returning home as they were stranded due to the lockdown enforced by the government to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Those who arrived were screened by health officials and those having any symptoms will be moved to Covid hospitals, while the others will have to be in quarantine at their homes for 2 weeks.

Those hailing from other districts will be sent to their home districts in state transport buses.