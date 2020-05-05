The Indian Navy has launched an operation, known as 'Operation Samudra Setu (Sea Bridge)', to bring back Indians stranded abroad, Navy spokesperson announced on the microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday, May 5.

As part of India's effort to repatriate its citizens from overseas, Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are currently en route to the port of Male, the Maldives to commence evacuation operations from May 8.

The central government has been closely monitoring the situation with respect to the effect of the novel pandemic on our Indians stuck abroad. The Indian Navy has been directed to make suitable preparations for their evacuation by sea.