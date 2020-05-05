Pentagon releases 3 UFO videos taken by US navy pilots Close
The Indian Navy has launched an operation, known as 'Operation Samudra Setu (Sea Bridge)', to bring back Indians stranded abroad, Navy spokesperson announced on the microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday, May 5.

Indian Navy
Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are currently enroute to port of Male, Maldives.Twitter

As part of India's effort to repatriate its citizens from overseas, Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are currently en route to the port of Male, the Maldives to commence evacuation operations from May 8.

samudra setu
Twitter

The central government has been closely monitoring the situation with respect to the effect of the novel pandemic on our Indians stuck abroad. The Indian Navy has been directed to make suitable preparations for their evacuation by sea.