In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet has decided to withdraw the three capitals bill at a meeting on Monday. Advocate General S Sriram informed the decision to the AP High Court, which is hearing several petitions challenging the three capitals issue.

The AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, sought to create three capitals for the State of Andhra Pradesh. The other bill AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bills, 2020 will also be withdrawn. The APCRDA has been converted into Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority consequent to the passage of the APCRDA Repeal Act, 2020.

It may be recalled that the ruling YSRC government brought the Bill to have three capitals to the State -- executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool and legislative capital at Amaravati but faced instant and opposition from the farmers from the Amaravati region who gave their lands for the capital.

When the High court started hearing a batch of petitions filed before it by Amaravati region farmers, the issue got intensified and finally the state government has decided to end the controversy and withdraw the bills.

In a press meet after the cabinet meeting, Civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, stands by his decision. "There are some technical issues in the Bill and we are finding ways to clear all the hurdles," which means the bills will be revived later.

In a latest move, the Amaravati farmers have decided to take out a rally 'Nyayastahanam to Devasthanam' (High Court to Temple) from Amaravati to Tirumala with a demand to have Amaravati as the sole capital of the State.