The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is being held in Perth saw major milestones for team India.

'Anushka was by my side through thick and thin': Virat Kohli blows flying kisses to wifey Anushka Sharma after 30th century

On day 3 Virat Kohli made his sporting comeback with a century score beating Sachin Tendulkar's record. Kohli brought up his 30th Test hundred off 143 balls. He also blew flying kisses to Anushka Sharma, his wife, who was there in the stands at the Optus Stadium, clapping for his beloved husband. Kohli stayed not out on 100 off 143 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes.

Anushka Sharma who was in the stands cheered for Team India.

Virat after a long dry patch Virat said, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well, and you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I do not want to hang around just for the sake of it, I take pride in performing for the country. Feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it more special.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been occupied with her mommy duties. She welcomed her second child, a son Akaay with Virat, in February this year. The couple also has a daughter Vaamika.