Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is rumoured to be gearing up for her marriage with Prakash Kovelamudi, who is divorced from Kanika Dhillon in 2017. The speculations about her wedding are the talk of the town now.

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular and most sought after actresses down south. She often makes it to headlines and her relationship has been most talked about topic in recent years. She has been linked with some of her co-stars, but none of them turned out be true. Having the actress turned 38, many of her fans are asking when she will get hitched.

Anushka Shetty's link with Prabhas

Post the release of Baahubali, Anushka Shetty was linked with Prabhas and a lot was spoken and written about the Baahubali couple's engagement and marriage. Despite their repeated denials, the rumour mills kept themselves busy churning out news related to their love affair. But somehow the two managed to silence them when the actress has been linked with another celeb from the film industry.

Yes! You guessed it right! The buzz in the media is that Anushka Shetty is set to tie the knot with ace director K Raghavendra Rao's son Prakash Kovelamudi. It is now rumoured that the two have been in a secret relationship for a long time.

Prakash Kovelamudi is also an independent film director like his father K Raghavendra Rao. He made his debut in films as a hero with Ramoji Rao's 2002 Telugu romantic film Neetho featuring Mahek Chahal as heroine alongside him. He turned director with the Telugu children's film Bommalata in 2004. He scored a big success with his second directorial venture titled Anaganaga O Dheerudu in 2011.

Prakash Kovelamudi went to team him with Anushka Shetty for his next venture Size Zero, which was also released in Tamil as Inji Iduppazhagi in 2015. The director entered Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut's Judgemental Hai Kya in 2019, but this Hindi movie bombed at the box office. He is yet to announce his next project.

The 44-year-old director entered the wedlock with screenwriter Kanika Dhillon in 2014 after reportedly dating her for some time. She has written scripts for his movies like Size Zero and Judgemental Hai Kya. But the couple parted their ways in 2017, citing differences. Ever since, Prakash Kovelamudi is said to have been dating Anushka Shetty. The rumour mills are abuzz with the news about their marriage.