The rumours about Anushka Shetty and Prabhas never die down. Reports keep surfacing every now and then while none of the two have never admitted to being in a relationship. Their close bond of friendship often gets misunderstood and even most of their fans want to them get married. And while there seems to be no end to speculations, Anushka has yet again opened up about her marriage plans, Prabhas and if rumours of her marriage affects her or not.

Talking about several gossips, mainly rumours of marriage, bothers her, Anushka told Deccan Chronicle, "That's the nature of the industry, and there's nothing I can do about it although I cannot understand why certain things are being written about me."

She continued, "I would wonder if these people who wrote about me had any sisters and children. I just come to know about it through some of my friends through forward message." She further added, "And I let it be. Also, because my family — who actually had wanted to get me married ever since I was 20 — knows me for who I am, even they were never affected by my marriage rumours."

Marriage plans

Anushka was then asked about her marriage plans wherein she revealed that she had been in a relationship around 2008 which will always remain very special to her.

"I have had the most beautiful relationship in the past, around the year 2008, but I can't tell you who the guy is because it's something very personal. I would have revealed his identity had we still been together," she said adding that "It was a choice we made, but for me, it still remains a very respectable relationship."

She added that marriage should organically and the day she will get married, it will be an open thing.

Link-up with Prabhas

Talking about her link-up rumours with Prabhas including marriage, Anushka said, "I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 AM friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don't hide any emotions if we are involved."