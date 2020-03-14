Now, the confusions around the release dates of South Indian biggies are cleared. Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 will hit the screens on 23 October and SS Rajamouli's RRR is now scheduled for release for Sankranthi 2021.

What's Interesting about it?

Not many have noticed that KGF 2 is releasing on the 41st birthday of Prabhas, who broke all the barriers and became a true pan-Indian star with Baahubali. Now, Yash aiming to create a similar magic with KGF 2 on Telugu actor's special day has only doubled the excitement.

Sheer Coincidence?

More interesting part of the story is the release date of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Till recently, rumour mills have been pitching this film against KGF 2. Now, this multilingual is releasing on Yash's birthday on 8 January which is a sheer coincidence.

Both KGF 2 and RRR are most-awaited movies in the coming months. While the success of the first part of the Yash-starrer has piqued a lot of interest around the second part, the massive success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise has made people across the country pin high hopes on his latest movie RRR.

KGF Chapter 2

In the first instalment, Prashanth Neel-directorial had narrated the story of Rocky Bhai's rise from the streets of Mumbai to the bloody-field of KGF. The second will tell his rise as a powerful monster, who is feared by people, politicians and businessmen. It is a crime drama in which Sanjay Dutt is playing a negative character.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR (full form is either Raghupathi Raghava Rajaram or Rama Ravana Rajyayam) is a period drama in which Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing the leads. Ajay Devgn is doing a powerful character, while Alia Bhatt will be seen in a female lead. It is a fictional story of India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.