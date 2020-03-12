Rumours on actress Anushka Shetty's marriage have been doing rounds on social media in the past few days. Initially, the rumours were all about she marrying a cricketer, and on marrying a divorcee, who is said to be the son a popular director in Telugu film industry.

Much before all this began, she was linked up to Prabhas, with who she has acted together in films like Billa, Mirchi and Baahubali. Reports on her wedding have gone up to such an extent that they have turned Anushka upset.

The Baahubali actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Nishabdam and as a part of it, when asked, the actress, to International Business Times, has said, "What I don't understand is, how someone can write such news? If someone writes false news about them, their family that gets affected. People should know that.

None of that news is true. I don't get affected by such rumours. Don't know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal it with some sensitivity."

Anushka is a very happy person and she believes not many know that because people, often, don't get to see her in public. She lives her own happy space and doesn't like to give space for everyone.

"I have my personal space and I don't like if someone tries to intrude into it. Marriage is a sacred space. As much as it is important to anyone, it is to me also. And the day when it really happens, people will know. I am someone who doesn't like to hide things that make me happy. I might publicly not go announce who I am marrying. But people are always welcome to ask me, and I am ready forever to answer," she added.