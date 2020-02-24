Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are undoutedly the most talked about onscreen couples in the south industry. The two have been often linked together and rumours about their marriage often make rounds. Not just link-ups, but rumours about their break-up also keep surfacing on social media. But this time, it was not Prabhas who was linked with the Bhaagamathie actress.

From the past few days, it was being reported that Anushka was going to marry a cricketer. The news had made everyone was curious to know about her husband-to-be and when she was planning to tie the knot with her boyfriend. And while the rumours were spreading like wildfire, Anushka broke her silence to reveal the truth about her impending marriage.

According to a report in Tamil Murasu, Anushka looked quite fed up with the reports of her marriage to her cricketer boyfriend. She said that there had been several reports about her saying that she had fallen in love and then there were reports of her hush-hush marriage.

Slamming the reports of dating a cricketer, Anushka said that the reports are baseless and requested people to check facts before talking about it. She also added that the reports about her love life will keep surfacing every now and then mentioning the fact that there also had been reports about her being married for multiple times. Talking about taking the plunge, Anushka said that she will get married as per parents choice.

Earlier, there were reports that Prabhas and Anushka were house-hunting in Los Angeles and Prabhas didn't know how to react to these rumours that keep following him like a dark cloud.

"If there was something between Anushka and me, you would have spotted us somewhere in these two years. But we haven't been seen anywhere, so obviously, it is a rumour, no? We can't hide in the room for two years. We are actors and people will recognise us when we step out. So, it's just a rumour. If people don't want to believe us, I can't help it," Prabhas was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

Well, now that Anushka has burst the bubble, the rumours of her marriage can now rest in peace.