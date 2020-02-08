Anushka Shetty, who has been linked up with Prabhas all these years, seems to be ready for marriage. Surprisingly, not with her Baahubali co-star, but with a cricketer. Rumours on her wedding are rife in Telugu and Kannada media about her wedding as she gears up for the release of Nishabdam.

Speculations say that Anushka Shetty is seeing someone and prepping up to tie the knot once she wraps up her current commitments. It is believed that the said person is from North India and not from South which has left her fans wondering about her beau.

In the current Indian team, there is not any cricket in her age group. Is she dating a young cricketer? The answer is "no" according to the rumours mills. Reports in the Kannada and Telugu media speculate that he could be a former cricketer, yet no name comes to people's mind.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' Relationship

However, the fans are more excited to see Anushka and Prabhas coming together than the actress tying the knot with cricketer or someone else. The rumours of them being in love have been doing rounds for over five years now after they paired up with the SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali series.

Their chemistry in the movie has been liked by the audience. Although the actors have repeatedly denied the rumours, speculations around them have continued to surface time and again. It was reported last year that they would tie the knot in 2020.

With Prabhas and Anushka busy with their respective movies, there are no signs of their wedding yet. Currently, the former is working on Jaan, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It is a multilingual film which is expected to release, later this year.

Whereas Anushka is working on Hemant Madhukar's Nishabdam in which she has paired up with Madhavan. It will release on 21 February.