Baahubali actor Prabhas released the first song from the Telugu movie 22, which is directed by a debutante B Shiva Kumar, who is the son of BA Raju, the publicist for Mahesh Babu and few other celebs.

BA Raju is one of the leading PRO's for south Indian movies. He is associated with over 1500 movies and he is the CEO of Super Hit Magazine and Industry Hit. Besides he has also produced films like Vaisakham and Lovely under his banner at RJ Cinemas. Now, he is set to introduce his son B Shiva Kumar as an independent director in the Telugu film industry.

His son B Shiva Kumar has earlier worked as an assistant director for the films like Inttelligent, Romance, Temper, Jyothi Lakshmi, Loafer, NeeJathaga Nenun Dali, Lovely and Vaishakam. Now he is turning an independent director with the Telugu movie titled 22 featuring Roopesh Kumar and Saloni Misra in the lead roles. Music director Sai Kartheek has composed the tunes for the songs of the film.

Prabhas recently launched the first song from the film 22, which has lyrics written by Kasarla Shyam and wished the team luck. "I have known BA Raju for so many years, and now, his son Shiva is making his debut as a director with this film, so I wish them all the best," Deccan Chronicle quoted the Saaho star as saying.

Baahubali actor compliments Roopesh Kumar

The Baahubali actor also complimented Roopesh Kumar, saying that he looked good in police uniform. Shiva Kumar showered praises on Prabhas for agreeing to be associated with his film. The Budding director told DC, "He is so down-to-earth. When we met him, he asked us what the concept of the film was. When we told him about it, he said he liked it."