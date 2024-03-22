Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress and Triptii Dimri's Afghaani Snow might be in trouble. Since Karnesh Sharma's production house - Clean Slate Filmz has parted ways with Netflix, the future of these two anticipated films remain uncertain. To top it all, both the films have been mysteriously absent from Netflix's line up of upcoming releases.

While Chakda Xpress shows Anushka Sharma playing the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Afghaani Snow paired Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma together. While the exact reason behind the split between Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz remains unknown, reports have stated that it happened due to budgetary issues and creative disagreements. This has led to the future of these two films hanging in the balance.

There are also the reports of Clean Slate Filmz buying the films back from Netflix and later selling them to another OTT platforms. Anushka had revealed that she used to go back straight to her daughter Vamika after shooting for Chakda. "The entire last year went into filming Chakda. I'd finish shooting and would have only that much time to spend time with my daughter, feed her dinner, and follow her night-time routine, and go to bed early soon after her," she had said in an interview.

Anushka's brother, Karnesh had once revealed in an interview that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress had decided to exit the production house as she wanted to focus more on motherhood and her acting career. Sharma had revealed that since production takes a lot of time and effort, which she couldn't due to various reasons, the actress decided to leave amicably.

Karnesh on Anushka quitting Clean Slate Filmz

"It didn't come as a surprise as we spoke about it. I think it is a very personal decision with where she is in her life right now. I think she is there with us in spirit, as she is aware of the things happening. It is just that she wants to concentrate on motherhood and acting. And producing films takes a lot of time and she doesn't have the liberty of time now. But we are family and family stays irrespective of what happens," Karnesh had told India Today.