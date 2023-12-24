By now, it is no secret that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child together. Amid the buzz around her pregnancy, Virat rushed home, citing 'medical emergency' from South Africa. As per a report in Bollywoodlife, Virat requested the management to let him leave for a medical emergency and has rushed home. This has left fans wondering if the couple is ready to welcome their second baby.

Social media comments

"Junior kohli aa rahe hai," wrote a user. "Bachcha on the way," another user commented. "good news time," a social media user commented. "Delivery ka time ho gya Anushka ji ka I suppose," another social media user wrote. "second baby arriving it seems," was one more of the comments. "one more test series loss in south Africa," a comment read. "everyone knows the reason," another comment read.

A few months ago, there were reports of Virat Kohli and Anushka urging the paparazzi not to click their pictures while exiting a maternity hospital. The couple had allegedly told media that they would make the official announcement themselves.

What reports stated

"Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage," an HT report stated. It went on to add, "They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon." Virat and Anushka have been quite careful of not exposing Vamika to the paparazzi and have not allowed any picture of her to be leaked or clicked.

Anushka on Vamika's leaked pics

Once, during a match, a video and some pictures of Anushka Sharma playing with Vamika in her lap at a cricket stadium took over social media. The power couple had then shared a note that read, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier.