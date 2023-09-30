For a while now there have been rumours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child. The duo has often refuted the speculations. But, a new report suggests that the couple might really be expecting their second child after Vamika. It further states that it is the reason why Anushka is staying away from the limelight and Virat's matches.

To formally make the announcement soon

"Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage," an HT report states. It goes on to add, "They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon." Anushka and Virat have not made the face of their baby girl - Vamika - public yet.

The couple had requested paparazzi to not take Vamika's pictures or show her face to the world. The power couple has been quite protective about their daughter's privacy. "We have decided to not expose our child to social media before she understands and makes her own choice," they had said talking about paparazzi's obsession with star kids.

Anushka on motherhood

"Motherhood has internally made me a far more self-assured individual – I feel I'm way more confident as a person. It's a very real thing, caring for another human – and putting the child first in everything. I want to mention this – that it's so important to have this connect with your child. I'm so hands on and I do everything for her, and I enjoy doing it, so the bond is very special. I feel that she's turning into a secure individual, and I'm happy about that," the Chakda Xpress actress had said in an interview.