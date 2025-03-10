Lately, we've been hearing endless news about divorces, breakups, heartbreaks, and infidelity. Amid this "who to trust" generation, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to restore our faith in love and marriage. They are the epitome of loyalty and unwavering support.

Virat and Anushka are among the country's most beloved celebrity couples. After India's historic victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday night, Virat ran straight to the stands to embrace his wife. The couple shared a warm hug, cuddled, and indulged in a candid conversation, making for a heartwarming moment.

Amid several romantic moments, one particular incident during the match caught significant attention—both on the field and across social media. Anushka Sharma was seen using a cuss word during a crucial over.

In the eighth over of New Zealand's innings, spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowled to Rachin Ravindra, who attempted a slog-sweep. The shot resulted in a top edge, sending the ball high towards deep midwicket. Shreyas Iyer, fielding in that area, sprinted and dived but couldn't secure the catch. The missed opportunity in such a crucial moment made every cricket fan's heart skip a beat, but it was Anushka's reaction that stole the show.

Visibly disappointed, Anushka Sharma was caught on camera reacting with a Hindi expletive, "Beh...d," after Shreyas Iyer dropped the catch. Fans were quick to notice that while Virat is known for his aggression and on-field outbursts, it was Anushka using the infamous "Ben Stokes" phrase in Hindi that had everyone talking.

Anushka's reaction during the Champions Trophy final instantly went viral. Netizens jokingly suggested that Virat had "trained" her in his signature cuss words, with many commenting that Anushka is now starting to behave like her husband.

Bollywood celebrates India's Victory

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities also joined in to congratulate Team India.

Actor Kriti Sanon, who was attending the IIFA 2025 awards in Jaipur, shared her excitement about the win. Speaking to the media, she recalled hearing the loud cheers and celebrations.

"When I heard all the shouting and hooting, I thought, 'Who has entered?' And then, of course, I realized it was a double celebration! I'm extremely proud and so happy. Tonight, we are not only celebrating 25 years of IIFA but also India's victory," Kriti said.

"Celebrating IIFA's 25th anniversary in India, among our own people, makes it even more special. And now, with India's win, it's truly a double celebration," she added.

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi also congratulated Team India, posting on X:

"Proud and overjoyed!! Congratulations, Team India! India – The Champions!!! Jai Hind!!"