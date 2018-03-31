Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always given their fans some couple goals and this one's no different. And it seems that the star couple believes in the phrase, 'Sharing is caring' and their latest pictures and videos are a proof.

Anushka Sharma who uploaded a video on her Instagram story was seen working out in a gym. But what caught our eye was the jacket and shoes she was wearing. Guess what? Virat wore the same jacket and shoes during a practice session. This is not the first time Anushka was seen wearing Virat's clothing. She was earlier spotted wearing his T-shirt too.

Now there could be two possibilities — one, either they both bought the same jacket and pair of shoes for themselves or, Anushka borrowed her husband's clothing! Whatever the case be, it is adorable. Look at the picture to believe:

Anushka and Virat were recently spotted at British High Commission, Delhi. The couple who were twinning in white gave us some fashion goals to keep up with! A source had informed a daily, "Anushka and Virat have been working at a frenetic pace, and have been unable to spend much time together owing to their busy schedules. So, when Anushka found a two- day window, she promptly decided to make the most of it and joined Virat in the capital. It worked out perfectly for them — once she resumed shooting on Saturday, Virat began practicing for the Indian Premier League that is set to kick- off next month."

Talking about fashion goals, Anushka is always seen reinventing her style quotient. Be it casuals, formals or Indian ethnic wear one can take a cue from her. The Pari actress shared a picture of her dressed in a pink Indian ethnic suit paired with lovely jhumkas and a bindi. Needless to say, the picture has captured everyone's attention.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is busy shooting for YRF's Sui Dhaaga, also starring Varun Dhawan. Her last release Pari has become the first female-centric film to release in Russia and has garnered critics and audience appreciation worldwide.